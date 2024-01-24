Jokic closed with 31 points (13-19 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 13 rebounds, 10 assists and one block across 37 minutes during Tuesday's 114-109 win over Indiana.

The triple-double was his 13th of the season, and the 118th of his career -- fourth on the all-time list behind Russell Westbrook (198), Oscar Robertson (181) and Magic Johnson (138). Jokic even helped out on the coaching side, twice lobbying for challenges on calls on which he was proven to be correct after the refs looked at the replay. The two-time MVP is averaging 27.8 points, 10.9 boards, 9.3 assists, 1.2 blocks, 1.1 steals and 0.9 threes over the last 10 games while shooting 70.9 percent from the floor and 56.3 percent (9-for-16) from beyond the arc.