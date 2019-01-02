Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Triple-double in Tuesday's win
Jokic poured in 19 points (8-16 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 15 assists, 14 rebounds, three blocks, and one steal in 34 minutes during Tuesday's 115-108 win over the Knicks.
Jokic tallied his third triple-double of the season, as he continues to hand out assists galore (7.6 per game) here in 2018-19. This is also the third time through 35 appearances that Jokic has dished at least 15 dimes, plus he matched his season high block total.
