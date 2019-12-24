Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Triple-double in win
Jokic had 22 points (6-13 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 12 boards, 10 assists, and one steal in 31 minutes of a 113-111 win against the Suns on Monday.
Jokic recorded his fourth triple-double of December and the sixth of the season in his team's last second win against the Suns. Jokic has been a consistent box score stuffing machine this season, failing to record at least a double-double on just five occasions this season. He'll face the Pelicans on National TV Wednesday.
More News
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Regresses in decisive win•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Delivers triple-double•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Comes close to triple-double•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Double-doubles in win•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Huge triple-double Saturday•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Posts 15 points, 11 assists•
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.
-
Week 10 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where four teams...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 9
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 9.
-
Week 9 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 9 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for one of the heaviest weeks...