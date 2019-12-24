Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Triple-double in win

Jokic had 22 points (6-13 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 12 boards, 10 assists, and one steal in 31 minutes of a 113-111 win against the Suns on Monday.

Jokic recorded his fourth triple-double of December and the sixth of the season in his team's last second win against the Suns. Jokic has been a consistent box score stuffing machine this season, failing to record at least a double-double on just five occasions this season. He'll face the Pelicans on National TV Wednesday.