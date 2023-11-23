Jokic contributed 30 points (12-18 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 13 rebounds, 12 assists, two blocks and three steals over 36 minutes during Wednesday's 124-119 loss to the Magic.

It's the sixth triple-double in 15 games this season for Jokic, but the Nuggets' lack of bench scoring ultimately did them in. The perennial MVP candidate has at least a double-double in every full game he's played in 2023-24 -- the only exception came Monday, when he was ejected after 15 minutes -- but Wednesday's performance was the first time he's recorded multiple blocks and steals in the same contest. With Jamal Murray (hamstring) potentially not back until next week, Jokic's usage should remain high in the short term, even by his elite standards.