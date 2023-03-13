Jokic ended with 35 points (14-23 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 7-10 FT), 20 rebounds, 11 assists, two blocks and two steals over 39 minutes during Sunday's 122-120 loss to Brooklyn.

The perennial MVP candidate recorded his second straight triple-double and 27th of the season, but he missed a 15-foot jumper with five seconds left in the fourth quarter that might have given the Nuggets the win. Jokic hasn't missed a beat since the All-Star break, averaging 24.2 points, 14.8 boards, 9.4 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.1 threes over the last nine games.