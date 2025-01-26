Jokic finished with 20 points (9-13 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 0-1 FT), 11 assists and three rebounds in 32 minutes during Saturday's 133-104 loss to Minnesota.

Jokic was limited on the offensive end compared to his usual production, though he still racked up 20-plus points for the 35th time this season. The MVP candidate logged a game-high mark in dimes, though he also recorded his second-lowest rebounding total of the season during the blowout loss. Jokic has racked up double-digit assists in eight of his last 10 outings, during which he has averaged 27.7 points, 13.5 rebounds, 11.1 assists and 2.2 steals in 34.6 minutes per game.