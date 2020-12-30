Jokic totaled 26 points (9-14 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 7-7 FT), 11 rebounds, 12 assists and two steals in Tuesday's loss to the Kings. He also turned the ball over 10 times.

With his third triple-double in four games this season -- he finished one rebound shy of the mark in the other contest -- Jokic claimed the franchise record for most triple-doubles in a career (44). However, the accomplishment was somewhat sullied by Jokic's 10 giveaways and Denver's third loss. Still, the big man has elevated his game in the early portion of the campaign, as he is on pace to set career highs in nearly every offensive category.