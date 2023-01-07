Jokic finished with 28 points (10-17 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 15 rebounds, 10 assists and two steals in 35 minutes during Friday's 121-108 victory over the Cavaliers.
Jokic recorded yet another triple-double in the victory, something that is basically an every-night occurrence for the reigning MVP. There is very little that needs to be said whenever it comes to dissecting Jokic and his nightly production. He is currently the second-ranked player in standard formats, although there is a strong possibility he will end as the number one player yet again once all is said and done.
