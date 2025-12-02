Jokic notched 29 points (10-24 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 6-7 FT), 20 rebounds, 13 assists, two blocks and one steal across 37 minutes in Monday's 131-121 loss to the Mavericks.

Jokic didn't deliver his most efficient shooting performance, though he still led the Nuggets in scoring. The three-time MVP has posted 20-plus points in three straight games, shooting 58.5 percent from the field during that span. He also secured game-high marks in rebounds and assists en route to his 11th triple-double across 20 regular-season outings thus far.