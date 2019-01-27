Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Triple-Doubles in easy win
Jokic finished with 32 points (12-22 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 6-7 FT), 18 rebounds, 10 assists, and one steal in 34 minutes during Saturday's 126-110 victory over the 76ers.
Jokic, who was suspended for Friday's game, dominated an undermanned 76ers team, ending with his seventh triple-double of the season. The 76ers simply had no answer for Jokic who continues to put up ridiculous numbers on a nightly basis. The Nuggets currently occupy the second seed in the Western Conference behind only the Golden State Warriors. While he may not be the favorite, Jokic certainly has to be in the discussion for the leagues most valuable player award.
