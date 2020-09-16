Jokic amassed 16 points (5-13 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 22 rebounds, 13 assists, three blocks and two steals in 40 minutes during Tuesday's 104-89 victory over the Clippers.

Jokic left the bulk of the scoring up to Jamal Murray in this one but certainly made up for it with sublime production across the board. He has been simply amazing over the past few games and has the Nuggets ready to go as they move on to the Conference Finals for the first time in 11 years. He will come up against an elite defender in Anthony Davis in the upcoming series and that in itself is going to be a matchup worth watching.