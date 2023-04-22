Jokic produced 20 points (9-13 FG, 2-3 3Pt), 11 rebounds, 12 assists and one steal across 38 minutes during Friday's 120-111 victory over the Timberwolves in Game 3 of the Western Conference Quarterfinals.

Jokic put together another triple-double, casually carrying the Nuggets to within one game of advancing to the second round of the playoffs. Despite coming up against the size of both Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert, Jokic has been able to assert his dominance in the series. The two teams will face off again Sunday, with the Nuggets hoping to wrap things up in anticipation of facing either the Clippers or the Suns in the next round.