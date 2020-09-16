Jokic amassed 16 points (5-13 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 22 rebounds, 13 assists, three blocks and two steals in 40 minutes Tuesday in the Nuggets' 104-89 victory over the Clippers in Game 7 of the Western Conference semifinals.

Jokic left the bulk of the scoring up to Jamal Murray in Game 7, but he certainly made up for it with sublime production across the board. He has been simply amazing over the past few games and was instrumental in the Nuggets moving on to the Western finals for the first time in 11 years. He will come up against an elite defender in Anthony Davis in the Nuggets' upcoming series with the Lakers, and that in itself is going to be a matchup worth watching.