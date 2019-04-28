Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Triple-doubles in Game 7 win
Jokic finished with 21 points (9-26 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 15 rebounds, 10 assists, three blocks, and one steal in 43 minutes during Saturday's 90-86 victory over the Spurs.
Jokic struggled from the field Saturday but was still able to produce across the board as the Nuggets held off the Spurs, advancing to the second round of the playoffs for the first time in 10 years. Jokic has been far more aggressive on the offensive end, especially over the past two games where he has attempted a combined 56 shots. The Nuggets are going to need a lot more scoring from Jokic given they really only have two reliable scorers. They will face the Trail Blazers for the right to advance to the Conference Finals, a series that could certainly provide plenty of highlights.
