Jokic produced 41 points (18-33 FG, 3-11 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 15 rebounds, 13 assists, one block and two steals over 39 minutes during Sunday's 125-120 loss to the Pacers.

Jokic was dominant on both ends of the court, and it wasn't surprising to see the star big man ending with another triple-double after he operated as the main scorer and playmaker due to the absence of Jamal Murray (hamstring). Jokic has recorded three triple-doubles in five games since returning from a five-game absence in mid-March due to a left ankle impingement, a span in which he also posted a career-high 61 points in a loss to Minnesota on April 1.