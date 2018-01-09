Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Triple-doubles in Monday's loss
Jokic produced 22 points (9-16 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 12 rebounds, 11 assists, three steals and one block across 36 minutes in Monday's 124-114 loss to the Warriors.
The big man found his shot again Monday after going a combined 6-for-23 over his previous two games. It was Jokic's first triple-double of the season, as well as his third game in the last five with double-digit boards. The 22-year-old continues to provide solid production across the stat sheet on the majority of nights, and even the occasional offensive clunker is typically offset by strong work on the glass and in the assists column.
