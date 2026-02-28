Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Triple-doubles in OKC
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jokic provided 23 points (9-25 FG, 2-10 3Pt, 3-5 FT), 17 rebounds, 14 assists and one steal in 45 minutes during Friday's 127-121 overtime loss to the Thunder.
The triple-double was his 22nd of the season -- Atlanta's Jalen Johnson is second in the league with 11 -- but it wasn't quite enough to steal a road win in OKC. Jokic wraps up February having averaged 25.6 points, 14.0 boards, 9.6 assists, 1.7 threes, 1.3 steals and 0.7 blocks over 11 games.
