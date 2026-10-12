Jokic recorded 22 points (8-12, 1-2 3Pt, 5-7 FT), 11 rebounds, 10 assists and a block in 26 minutes during Sunday's 133-128 preseason win over the Bulls.

Denver elected to play their starters into the second half for the first time this preseason, leading to Jokic producing a highly efficient triple-double while playing three quarters. The star big man led the game in rebounds and assists. Jokic is coming off six straight seasons in which he finished top two in MVP voting, and he seems poised for another dominant campaign.