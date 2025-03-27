Jokic logged 39 points (16-25 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 4-7 FT), 10 rebounds and 10 assists over 38 minutes during Wednesday's 127-117 victory over Milwaukee.

Jokic returned to the starting lineup following a five-game absence due to an ankle injury and did it in style, notching his 30th triple-double of the season and delivering a few jaw-dropping highlights in the process. Perhaps even more important is the fact that the star big man looked healthy and without any rust from his previous absence, so fantasy managers should be confident in Jokic handling his regular workload just in time for the fantasy playoffs.