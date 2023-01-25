Jokic chipped in 25 points (11-15 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 11 rebounds, 10 assists and one steal across 36 minutes during Tuesday's 99-98 victory over the Pelicans.

Jokic picked right up where he left off in the victory, recording another triple-double, something that is basically what we have come to expect. It does feel as though he could get some more rest as the season progresses, although his wrist and hamstring concerns don't appear to be serious. The Nuggets now sit just one win behind the Celtics for the best record in the league, something that Jokic will be striving for heading into the playoffs.