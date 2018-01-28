Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Triple-doubles in Saturday's win
Jokic posted 11 points (5-13 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 0-1 FT), 16 rebounds, 11 assists and two blocks across 40 minutes in Saturday's 91-89 win over the Mavericks.
Jokic wasn't at his sharpest from field, but he made up for it with superior work on the glass and as a ball distributor. The 22-year-old's jumper with 1:12 remaining clinched his second triple-double of the season and gave the Nuggets what would prove to be the final margin of victory. Jokic has now recorded at least a double-double in four of the last six contests, and he's racked up eight straight double-digit scoring efforts overall.
