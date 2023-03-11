Jokic posted 37 points (14-24 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 11 rebounds, 11 assists and three steals in 38 minutes during Friday's 128-120 loss to the Spurs.

For the first time this season, the Nuggets lost despite a triple-double from Jokic. In the previous 25 instances, the Nuggets won every single time. Denver has lost two games in a row, but they obviously won't be panicking with such a comfortable lead at the top of the Western Conference. Jokic will look to get the Nuggets back on track against the Nets on Sunday.