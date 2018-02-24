Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Triple-doubles in tough victory

Jokic finished with 28 points (10-16 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 5-7 FT), 11 rebounds, and 11 assists in 34 minutes during Friday's 122-119 victory over San Antonio.

Jokic recorded his third consecutive triple-double, leading the Nuggets to a tight victory over the Spurs. To put it simply, he has been outstanding for the Nuggets, who have won seven of their last eight games. The Nuggets are now tied for the sixth seed in the Western Conference and with Paul Millsap due to return soon, could be eyeing off a top-four finish. They are arguably the most exciting team to watch at the moment and the fun will continue when they travel to Houston to face the Rockets on Sunday.