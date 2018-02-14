Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Triple-doubles in Tuesday's win
Jokic posted 23 points (8-15 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 13 rebounds, 11 assists and one block across 33 minutes in Tuesday's 117-109 win over the Spurs.
The big man was pivotal to the comeback victory, notching his fourth triple-double of the season and 10th overall of his career. Jokic has a trio of 20-point efforts in six February contests and three double-doubles during the month as well, leading to averages of 20.2 points, 11.2 rebounds, 8.3 assists and 1.3 steals during that stretch. Given his ability to check off every box on the stat sheet, double-double potential on any given night, and 16 consecutive double-digit scoring efforts, Jokic's fantasy stock is at its peak across all formats.
