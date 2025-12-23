Jokic generated 14 points (5-7 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 13 rebounds, 13 assists, three blocks and two steals across 29 minutes in Monday's 135-112 win over the Jazz.

Jokic had a limited impact in the scoring column but still stuffed the stat sheet in three quarters Monday. The three-time MVP led the Nuggets in rebounds and assists en route to his third triple-double over his last four games and 14th on the campaign. He was also productive on the defensive end, recording a game- and season-high three blocks with a game-high-tying two steals.