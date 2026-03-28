Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Triple-doubles in victory
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jokic supplied 33 points (13-16 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 5-8 FT), 15 rebounds, 12 assists and one steal across 39 minutes in Friday's 135-129 win over the Jazz.
Jokic turned in an extremely efficient performance and racked up his fourth straight triple-double. He also scored at least 20 points for a sixth consecutive contest. The superstar led Denver in points and rebounds while finishing second on the team in assists behind Jamal Murray (14 assists). Over his last four games, Jokic has averaged 25.3 points, 16.8 rebounds, 15.5 assists and 1.0 steals in 36.8 minutes per contest.
More News
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Near 20-20-20 game•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Delivers monster triple-double•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Triple-doubles with three stocks•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Comes close to triple-double•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Dishes 14 dimes in quiet night•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Records another triple-double•