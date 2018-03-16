Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Triple-doubles in victory
Jokic had 23 points (8-15 FG, 205 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 12 rebounds, 10 assists, three steals and three blocks in 37 minutes during Thursday's 120-113 victory over Detroit.
Jokic was tremendous Thursday, delivering arguably his most well-rounded line of the season. The triple-double was nice but it was on the defensive end where he excelled. The Nuggets need to win at all costs moving forward and Jokic is going to be the primary focus. He could be in line for a lighter workload against the Grizzlies on Saturday, given the recent form of the latter.
