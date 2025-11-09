Jokic generated 32 points (10-14 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 11-12 FT), 14 rebounds, 14 assists and one steal across 32 minutes in Saturday's 117-100 win over the Pacers.

After recording his first game without a double-double or better in Friday's win over the Warriors, Jokic stuffed the stat sheet Saturday. The three-time MVP led all players in points, rebounds and assists and was one of five Nuggets players to score in double figures. He also dished out double-digit assists for the seventh time in nine regular-season appearances.