Jokic ended Saturday's 123-112 win over the Timberwolves with 27 points (8-15 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 8-8 FT), 12 rebounds, 11 assists, two steals and one block across 37 minutes.

Jokic led all players in scoring and delivered another efficient performance en route to his seventh consecutive game with at least 25 points. The three-time MVP contributed across the board, securing his seventh triple-double in 13 regular-season games. The superstar center continues to impress early on, and over his last five outings, he has averaged 35.0 points, 12.4 rebounds, 9.4 assists and 1.2 steals per game. Additionally, he has shot 74.4 percent from the field and 66.7 percent from beyond the arc during that span.