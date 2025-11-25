Jokic racked up 17 points (5-9 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 10 rebounds, 16 assists and two steals across 34 minutes during Monday's 125-115 win over the Grizzlies.

Jokic notched his 10th triple-double of the season in this one, and he snapped a two-game single-digit assist streak. Jokic leads the league in total assists (188) and rebounds (218), and he ranks in the top five in total points (503).