Jokic notched 14 points (5-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 16 rebounds, 10 assists and two steals across 31 minutes in Wednesday's 136-119 win over Memphis.

Jokic wasn't very aggressive hunting his shot Wednesday but was one of eight Denver players to score in double figures during a favorable matchup against the banged-up Grizzlies. The superstar led all players in rebounds and assists en route to his seventh triple-double over the last nine games, and he has recorded at least a double-double in all nine of those appearances. Furthermore, Jokic tied the game high in steals Wednesday and has tallied at least two combined steals-plus-blocks in three straight outings.