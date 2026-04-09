Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Triple-doubles in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jokic notched 14 points (5-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 16 rebounds, 10 assists and two steals across 31 minutes in Wednesday's 136-119 win over Memphis.
Jokic wasn't very aggressive hunting his shot Wednesday but was one of eight Denver players to score in double figures during a favorable matchup against the banged-up Grizzlies. The superstar led all players in rebounds and assists en route to his seventh triple-double over the last nine games, and he has recorded at least a double-double in all nine of those appearances. Furthermore, Jokic tied the game high in steals Wednesday and has tallied at least two combined steals-plus-blocks in three straight outings.
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