Jokic went for 17 points (6-14 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 11 assists, 10 rebounds, two blocks and a steal across 32 minutes in Wednesday's win over Miami.

Jokic has been on fire of late and has notched three triple-doubles over his last four appearances -- and he has also recorded seven straight games with at least a double-double or better. The star big man is averaging 22.3 points, 11.6 assists and 10.1 rebounds per game during that seven-game span.