Jokic finished with 22 points (10-18 FG, 2-8 3Pt), 14 rebounds, 14 assists, one block and two steals over 35 minutes during Sunday's 128-112 win over the Trail Blazers.

Jokic also added another five turnovers in the win, but head coach David Adelman explained during a recent interview that the turnovers are to be expected given Jokic's hefty usage rate (29.2). "He's going to turn it over because of his usage rate," said Adelman. "But the other guys, too, have to take it on themselves and get the ball up the floor, get us organized as well. And it's not going to be perfect. There's not always going to be Jamal Murray on the floor. Sometimes they take him away too. So it's a team issue."