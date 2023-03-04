Jokic had 18 points (7-10 FG, 4-6 FT), 18 rebounds, 10 assists and one block in 35 minutes during Friday's 113-97 victory over Memphis.
Jokic picked up yet another triple-double Friday, making it his 25th of the season. The Nuggets are also 25-0 in those games. The Nuggets have won seven of their past eight games and are now a full six games ahead at the top of the Western Conference. Jokic will be back in action Monday against Toronto and will be matched up with Jakob Poeltl.
