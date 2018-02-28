Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Turns it on in second half Tuesday

Jokic produced 18 points (4-5 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 8-8 FT), six rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block across 28 minutes in Tuesday's 122-120 loss to the Clippers.

Jokic's fortunes were in direct contrast to those of his team's Tuesday, as he endured a nightmarish first half in which he failed to score and logged a modest 10 minutes due to early foul trouble. The Nuggets nevertheless racked up an impressive 58 points over the first two periods without him, and the versatile big man then thrived in the second half while Denver ultimately blew a 19-point lead. After putting up double-digit shot attempts in 11 of the prior 13 games, Jokic's five field-goal tries Tuesday represented his second-lowest figure of the season in that category, but he significantly propped up his final line with a perfect showing from the charity stripe. Given the torrid pace he'd been on prior to Tuesday -- which included three triple-doubles and one double-double in the previous four games -- Jokic could well be back to rewarding fantasy owners in spectacular fashion as soon as Friday night against the Grizzlies.