Jokic tweaked his wrist during Monday's preseason opener and said it felt "weird," but Nuggets head coach Mike Malone said the reigning MVP was a full participant in Tuesday's light practice, Mike Singer of The Denver Post reports.

Jokic played 15 minutes during Monday's loss and came away with a wrist issue, but it's unclear if the current injury has anything to do with the wrist issue he dealt with last year. While Malone said the center practiced Tuesday, he added that there wasn't much live work, so the team will continue to monitor Jokic's wrist moving forward. Regardless, there doesn't appear to be too much concern over the injury, so Jokic is still in line to be one of the premier fantasy options during the 2022-23 campaign.