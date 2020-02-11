Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Two boards shy of triple-double
Jokic accounted for 19 points (6-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 7-8 FT), 13 assists, eight rebounds and one block in 38 minutes during Monday's 127-120 win over the Spurs.
Jokic continues to play at a stellar level of late, with two triple-doubles and two double-doubles during his last five games. He has delivered first-round value since the beginning of 2020, and the Serbian big man is averaging 24.5 points -- on 54.2 percent shooting -- to go along with 10.7 rebounds and 7.3 assists per game since the start of the New Year.
More News
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Special performance Wednesday•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Monster line in win•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Posts impressive triple-double•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Seventh straight double-double•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Posts another triple-double•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Another dominant display•
-
Top waiver adds for Week 17
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 17.
-
Week 17 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week before the All-Star...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...