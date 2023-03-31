Jokic (calf) has been ruled out for Thursday's contest against the Pelicans, Mike Singer of The Denver Post reports.

Jokic will miss his ninth game of the season as he's dealing with a calf injury. Since the Nuggets are on the first leg of a back-to-back and there are only seven games left in the regular season, head coach Mike Malone is choosing to play it safe with his star's health. Expect Thomas Bryant and Zeke Nnaji to see increased minutes, while Jamal Murray and Michael Porter will be relied on more for playmaking chances. Jokic's next chance to return to the court is Friday against the Suns.