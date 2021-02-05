Jokic tallied 13 points (6-16 FG, 1-1 FT), 10 rebounds and six assists across 35 minutes in Thursday's loss to the Lakers.

While Jokic put up yet another double-double, his final stat line was relatively muted as he logged his lowest point total of the campaign and produced nothing in the way of defensive stats. The opponent was clearly a primary factor -- the Lakers rank atop the league in defensive efficiency in 2020-21 and held Jokic below his usual numbers during last season's five-game matchup in the Western Conference Finals. There is little doubt that The Joker will bounce back from this performance given his MVP-worthy per-game averages of 26.1 points, 11.7 boards, 8.4 assists and 1.7 steals, each of which ranks as the best mark of his career.