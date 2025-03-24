Head coach Michael Malone said Jokic is unlikely to play in Monday's game against the Bulls, but he will play at some point during the team's five-game home stand, Katy Winge of Altitude Sports reports.

Jokic has missed the last four games due to a left ankle issue but he will be returning to the lineup at some point during the team's home stand, which begins Monday against the Bulls and concludes April 2 against San Antonio. Coach Malone's comments make it seem unlikely that Jokic will suit up Monday, so he could be aiming for a return Wednesday against the Bucks. In the meantime, Jamal Murray will likely carry the load offensively with Aaron Gordon also getting extra looks, and DeAndre Jordan figures to continue seeing increased run at the center position.