Jokic (wrist) is unlikely to play Friday against the Clippers, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Jokic was initially listed as questionable for Friday's matchup due to right wrist injury management, but it appears the MVP candidate is trending toward sitting out. If that's the case, the MVP candidate's next chance to play will come Sunday against the Magic. In Jokic's expected absence, Zeke Nnaji would presumably draw the start, while DeAndre Jordan could work his way back into the rotation as the primary backup center.