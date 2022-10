Jokic (wrist) is doubtful for Friday's game against Chicago, Harrison Wind of TheDNVR.com reports.

Jokic tweaked his wrist during Monday's preseason opener and was a full participant during Tuesday's light practice session, but he was unable to practice. Coach Michael Malone said Thursday that Jokic probably won't be available Friday, but the Nuggets don't seem to be too concerned about his long-term availability at this point.