Jokic generated 55 points (18-23 FG, 5-6 3Pt, 14-16 FT), 12 rebounds, six assists, one steal and one block across 34 minutes of Wednesday's 130-116 win over the Clippers.

The Clippers had no answers for Jokic from the jump, as the superstar center scored 25 points in the first quarter. Per independent NBA writer Justin Russo, Jokic became the fourth player in NBA history to score at least 55 points in a game on a 90 percent true shooting percentage. It was Jokic's fourth career game with at least 50 points. In 11 appearances during 2025-26, Jokic is averaging 28.8 points, 13.1 rebounds, 10.9 assists and 1.8 steals across 33.9 minutes.