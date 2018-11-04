Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Unusual double-double Saturday

Jokic finished with just seven points (3-9 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), but added a6 assists, 10 rebounds, and one steal in 28 minutes during Saturday's 103-88 victory over the Jazz.

Jokic was in full point-center mode Saturday, handing out a season-high 16 assists to go with 10 rebounds. He has been restricted to single-digit scoring for the last two games but continues to produce in other areas. He should be looking to get more involved in the offense moving forward, starting on Monday against the Celtics.