Jokic (calf) is now probable to play in Tuesday's game against the Rockets, Mike Singer of The Denver Post reports.

Though managers will have to wait for official confirmation, it seems like Jokic will take the floor in Houston after a three-game absence due to soreness in his right calf. In his last nine appearances, Jokic has averaged 29.2 points, 12.3 rebounds, 9.6 assists and 1.4 steals over 35.5 minutes.