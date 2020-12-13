Jokic tallied 26 points (9-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 7-7 FT), 10 rebounds, five assists and one steal in 23 minutes during Saturday's 107-105 loss to the Warriors.
Jokic hit the ground running in the preseason opener, looking like he has lost nothing over the abbreviated offseason. A typically slow starter, the short layoff may actually work in his favor, as well as those with fantasy shares invested in him. If he can churn out performances like this from day one, he could very well be a top-5 fantasy asset this season.
