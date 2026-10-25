Jokic closed Saturday's 141-135 overtime victory over New Orleans with 35 points (12-23 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 8-8 FT), 15 rebounds, 10 assists, three blocks and two steals over 44 minutes.

Jokic turned things around after a slow start to the season, at least by his lofty standards, recording his first triple-double of the campaign. For good measure, he added four blocks, an unexpected yet welcome surprise for fantasy managers. There isn't much left to say when it comes to what Jokic can do on a basketball court. Those who invested in him with the first or second pick in drafts should feel at ease with their decision.