Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Well-rounded line in Game 5 win

Jokic recorded 16 points (5-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 11 rebounds, eight assists, two steals, and one block in 33 minutes during Tuesday's 108-90 Game 5 win over the Spurs.

Jokic filled up the stat sheet yet again and likely would've accumulated more minutes (and thus more counting stats) had the score been a bit closer down the stretch. Jokic repeatedly found cutters and created good looks galore for himself and others, and he'll try to help his team close out the series during Thursday's Game 6.