Jokic recorded 19 points (7-16 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 4-6 FT), seven rebounds, six assists, one steal and one block in 34 minutes during Saturday's 125-105 loss to the Heat.

Jokic had a solid effort, but it wasn't enough to fuel the short-handed Nuggets to victory. Next up for Jokic and the Nuggets is matchup Monday against the Thunder, and Steven Adams could present a problem for Jokic on the low block.