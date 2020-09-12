Jokic ended with 22 points (9-17 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 14 rebounds, five assists, two blocks and one steal in 40 minutes during Friday's 111-105 Game 5 victory over the Clippers.
Jokic continues to shoulder a lot of the load for the Nuggets and nailed a couple of clutch baskets as they forced the series to an unlikely sixth game. He has now scored at least 22 points in four consecutive games, adding double-digit rebounds in all four as well as a combined 11 three-pointers. As arguably the most well-rounded center in the league right now, Jokic is going to have to continue to go to work if the Nuggets are to push the Clippers to seven games.
